Hadrius Archiver

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Hadrius retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Hadrius and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Hadrius’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Hadrius’s services. Hadrius retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Hadrius systems. All personal data that Hadrius controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents by contacting as at hello@hadrius.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Your personal data is stored by Hadrius on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Hadrius engages, located in the United States.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS