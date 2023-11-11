competibot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our app maintains a minimalistic approach to data retention, focusing on the essentials to ensure seamless functionality. We store Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our app includes a `/delete_latest_game` command, accessible to all users at no cost, enabling immediate deletion of the most recent game data. Additionally, for a comprehensive data removal, users can request complete data deletion through a survey on our website.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We only store essential data such as Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results. Our storage solutions are selected based on their reliability and compliance with industry-standard security measures.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no