Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Writesonic, Inc. ("Writesonic") recognizes the importance of data retention in compliance with applicable data protection laws and regulations, as outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA). This Data Retention Policy is an integral part of our commitment to ensuring the secure and responsible processing of Personal Data on behalf of our customers (referred to as "Controller" in the DPA). Here are the key aspects of our Data Retention Policy: Purpose of Data Retention: Writesonic retains Personal Data, specifically Controller Data, for the sole purpose of fulfilling our obligations under the Master Subscription Agreement or any services agreement with the Controller. This includes providing Services and ensuring data availability during the Agreement's term. Data Retention Period: We retain Controller Data for the duration of the Agreement's term. This period encompasses the Term of the Agreement as well as the time from the Agreement's expiry until the deletion of all Controller Data, as stipulated in the DPA. Deletion of Controller Data: Upon the termination of the Agreement or at the written request of the Controller, Writesonic will either destroy or return all Controller Data in our possession, unless legal obligations necessitate its continued storage. Compliance with Data Protection Laws: Writesonic commits to complying with all Applicable Data Protection Laws, including those related to data retention. We ensure that our data retention practices align with the requirements of these laws, and we adjust our retention periods accordingly when necessary. Data Archival/Removal Policy: Our Data Archival/Removal Policy supplements the Data Retention Policy and outlines our approach to archiving and removing data: Archiving: After the Agreement's expiry, Writesonic may archive Controller Data, as long as it remains necessary for legal, audit, or other legitimate business purposes. Archived data is securely stored and protected. Removal: Controller Data that is no longer required for legal or business purposes will be securely removed from our systems. We will take reasonable steps to ensure the complete deletion of data. Data Minimization: We emphasize data minimization, only retaining and archiving data that is necessary for the defined purposes. This reduces the risk associated with unnecessary data storage. Data Storage Policy: Our Data Storage Policy outlines our approach to storing and safeguarding Controller Data: Security Measures: Writesonic implements robust technical, physical, and administrative measures to protect Controller Data against unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or loss. These measures align with the nature, scope, and sensitivity of the data. Data Encryption: We employ encryption methods to protect Controller Data during transmission and storage. This ensures data confidentiality and integrity. Regular Evaluation: We continuously assess and evaluate the effectiveness of our data storage security measures, adjusting them as necessary to address evolving threats and risks. Customer Responsibility: We acknowledge that the security of Controller Data is a shared responsibility. Customers are encouraged to secure their account credentials, encrypt data in transit, and take appropriate steps to protect their data. By adhering to our Data Retention Policy, Data Archival/Removal Policy, and Data Storage Policy, Writesonic remains committed to upholding data privacy and security standards while providing our services to Controllers in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Laws.