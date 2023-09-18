Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain your personal information for as long as necessary to provide the app functionality and comply with our legal obligations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You can delete your personal information from the app at any time via the app's settings or by uninstalling the app from your device. Additionally, you can revoke the app's access to your Slack account at any time by going to [https://slack.com/apps/manage] and removing the app from your authorized apps list.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We will store customer data in accordance with local laws of the regions in which the +Reception Cloud iOS application is available.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no