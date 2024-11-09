Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

The following types of data must be retained for the periods noted, to effectively support Windmill's services and compliance requirements: Account management: Supporting customers’ needs by maintaining a history of dealings with them. This includes the history of interactions, contact details, agreements, services information and key conversation records. This data is retained Until deletion is requested. Service information: Confidential information is shared during the course of providing Windmill’s services. This may include proprietary documentation and confidential data of customers' business activities. This is data retained Until deletion is requested. Employment records: Maintaining compliance as an employer of the Windmill team requires retaining records of key human resources activities for 7 years. Requests for information or deletion by Windmill employees will consider and attempt to remove sensitive private information that does not directly impact compliance with required human resources legislation. Any data that cannot be deleted when requested will be communicated to the employee with the associated reasons why. This data is retained Until deletion is requested. Multiple systems are in place to support debugging of issues and to improve the products and services. All data is anonymized where possible to reduce the sensitivity of the information. This data is retained until deletion is requested. Private data: Personally identifiable data is collected, processed and stored for users of Windmill’s services. This is subject to those users' privacy rights, including the right to access, modify and delete that information where it does not conflict with Windmill’s legitimate needs and regulatory compliance requirements. Where data requests cannot be fulfilled this is communicated with the reason(s) why. This data is retained Until deletion is requested.