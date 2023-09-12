Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Synergita OKR will retain customers data such as Objectives, Key results and their progress and logs until it removes by user or account suspension.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Synergita OKR will archive customers data after account suspension because of not subscribing or extending subscription and after 90 days it will be deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Synergita OKR will store customers data in AWS cloud storage services and AWS policy will be applied.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no