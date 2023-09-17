Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Wild Moose does not store raw logs or metrics. Only minimal metadata (e.g. investigation plans) is retained for active accounts. Upon account closure, data is marked as expired and retained for up to 7 years unless earlier deletion is requested.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Wild Moose removes customer data within 30 days of account closure or POC completion, unless otherwise required. Customers may request deletion at any time. No raw observability data is archived.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Only structured metadata is stored, encrypted at rest and in transit. All processing of logs and metrics is ephemeral. Data is stored in SOC 2-compliant environments, with no cross-region replication without consent.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Wild Moose’s LLM is configured to process all inputs in-memory only. No Customer Data is stored, cached, or retained for training, fine-tuning, or logging purposes.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Wild Moose’s LLM calls never shared between tenants.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Wild Moose’s LLM processes data in the geographic region specified in the customer agreement, where possible. No customer data is stored after processing.