Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Wild Moose does not store raw logs or metrics. Only minimal metadata (e.g. investigation plans) is retained for active accounts. Upon account closure, data is marked as expired and retained for up to 7 years unless earlier deletion is requested.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Wild Moose removes customer data within 30 days of account closure or POC completion, unless otherwise required. Customers may request deletion at any time. No raw observability data is archived.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Only structured metadata is stored, encrypted at rest and in transit. All processing of logs and metrics is ephemeral. Data is stored in SOC 2-compliant environments, with no cross-region replication without consent.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://app.drata.com/trust/9cb64ddc-0c38-11ee-865f-029d78a187d9

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI models

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Wild Moose’s LLM is configured to process all inputs in-memory only. No Customer Data is stored, cached, or retained for training, fine-tuning, or logging purposes.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Wild Moose’s LLM calls never shared between tenants.