PullNotifier for Github

The most efficient PR notifications for Slack :zap: PullNotifier's simple app allows teams to view pull request statuses on Slack without getting spammed with notifications. Our aim is to simplify PR notifications and our app improves a tiny piece of your team's workflow but its impact and significance are profound! --- Features --- :relieved: Effortless PR Tracking - Easily identify PRs that have not been checked yet, so you can stay on top of your code reviews effortlessly.

:zap: Realtime PR status - MantaPR updates your Slack messages with the latest PR status, no spam, no fuss.

:male-technologist: Repository → Slack channel mapping - Your repositories can notify to different Slack channels, perfect for teams working on different things.

:lock: Simply Secure - We do not have access to your code and we don't have access to your Slack messages.

:money_with_wings: Save time and money - Creating what we've already built in-house would cost you a huge amount of $$$ in DevOps salary.

:man-shrugging::skin-tone-4: It just makes sense - If you are using Github and Slack, there's no reason not to use MantaPR.