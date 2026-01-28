Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ThoughtSpot will retain Customer Data for as long as the Workspace and ThoughtSpot account exists.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
ThoughtSpot will remove Customer Data when a user is deleted from the workspace or when a user disconnects the App from their ThoughtSpot account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Data is continuously backed up to allow recovery from a major disaster.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
ThoughtSpot Spotter uses foundational LLMs from the Azure OpenAI Service, specifically GPT-4T and GPT-4O, depending on the situation.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
ThoughtSpot's AI does not retain customer data; it is deleted after processing.
Azure OpenAI GPT: Data is ephemeral, used only for query processing, with logging disabled.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer metadata is processed only within the context of the user's query and is isolated per tenant. ThoughtSpot does not use customer data to train or improve AI technologies.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Customer data is not persisted (or logged) as part of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI’s safety monitoring processes.
As such, data sent to the GPT models is ephemeral and to process a user’s query.