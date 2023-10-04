Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained in accordance with governing laws and regulations:
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): Financial records must be retained for a minimum of seven years.
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA): Requires the protection of nonpublic personal information, and the implementation of a comprehensive information security program.
Retention periods may be adjusted based on legal requirements, contractual obligations, or business needs. After the designated retention period expires, data will be securely deleted or destroyed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is archived and removed in accordance with the above data retention policy. For data that falls outside of those regulations or for questions please email help@mercury.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is stored securely using modern encryption in our hosted cloud environment.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted on cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no