Chatly, resolves the inconvenient AI communication by embedding ChatGPT4 directly into Slack. It delivers real-time, amendable chats with a focus on privacy. Talk to Chatly about: - Composing messages

- Generating ideas

- Conducting research

- Summarizing

- Translating

- ...... any other topics you want to discuss right away And that’s not all, now you can also turn texts into images with /draw command. Chatly promises smoother AI interactions and takes your work to the next level! Disclaimer

Chatly may exhibit limitations in complex tasks and occasionally produce inaccuracies, lacking real-time memory and data updates after September 2021.