Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The default retention setting for customer data is to keep everything as long as the workspace exists.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a customer account is deleted, BugBug will remove their data from our production environments within 24 hours.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data is stored in single hosting provider data center. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer data are automatically backed up.