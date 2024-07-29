Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain customer data while they are using the product. Please refer to https://www.myko.ai/privacy-policy for more detail. To request data deletion, contact us at privacy@myko.ai
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store our data securely at AWS and we're SOC2 Type 2 compliant. Please refer to https://www.myko.ai/privacy-policy for more detail. To request data deletion, contact us at privacy@myko.ai
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS: us-east-1
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini,claude-3-5-sonnet,gemini-2.0-flash
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Myko AI retains only essential data for service delivery. Metadata like table and column names is securely kept for AI performance; all other data is discarded when no longer needed. Client data is never used for model training.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Myko AI ensures secure client data isolation, preventing cross-access. Customer data is never shared with third-party AI. Only metadata like table/column names and user-defined keys is used to enhance AI, with strict isolation protocols.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Hosted on SOC 2 Type II certified AWS, Myko AI ensures secure data storage and compliance with strict security standards. AWS’s geographic hosting supports regional data residency, keeping data within specified jurisdictions as needed.