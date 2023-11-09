Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide you the services, for the purposes set out in the Yama terms of service and privacy policy, or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Yama will remove data when requested by a customer, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Yama from your workspace. Send your request to support@getyama.com, and it will be manually processed within 30 days of receiving the request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored securely using AWS.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no