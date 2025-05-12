Cloudchipr

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our data retention policy is crafted to ensure responsible data management. We retain data for specific periods based on its type. For Slack, we only retain tokens, and these tokens are removed when a customer deactivates their account or removes the Slack integration.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We routinely archive data for redundancy and security reasons. Upon customer request, we initiate a secure removal process. Apart from Slack tokens, we do not retain any customer information on our side.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store all sensitive data in the database. It is encrypted at rest with Cloud KMS (AWS KMS) and we use an in-transit encrypted connection to the database.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no