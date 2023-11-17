Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
ContractS CLM APIとの通信は暗号化されており、独自の認証キーにより安全性が保証されています。ContractS CLMに連携された情報は毎日バックアップされています。
Communication with the ContractS CLM API is encrypted and secured with a unique authentication key. Data linked to ContractS CLM is backed up daily.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
ContractS CLMで解約処理がなされた場合、速やかに連携データは削除され、app for Slackを利用して連携されたメッセージに記載されたリンクは無効となります。ContractS CLMのアカウント情報が削除された場合、当アプリケーションとの紐付けは解除されますが、Slackのユーザ情報は削除されません。
If ContractS CLM terminates the contract, the linked data will be deleted immediately and the link in the message from app for Slack will become invalid. user information will not be deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
ContractS CLMに連携されたデータはお客様の要請もしくは削除操作がない限りは削除されることはありません。ContractS CLMに連携されたデータはAWS(Amazon Web Service)の日本リージョンに保存されます。ContractS CLMに保存されたデータは、アカウント解約後、40日以内に削除されます。
Data linked to ContractS CLM will not be deleted unless requested or deleted by the customer.
Data linked to ContractS CLM is stored in the Japan region of AWS (Amazon Web Service). We will delete any data stored in ContractS CLM within 40 days of account termination.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud host
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no