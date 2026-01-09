Data Retention Policy Retention While a Customer: We retain personal data for the duration of your status as an active customer. This retention enables us to provide you with continuous and efficient service, fulfill contractual obligations, and maintain a comprehensive record of your interactions with our services for customer support and legal compliance. Deletion After Cessation of Customer Status: Once you cease to be a customer of BACCA.AI, we will initiate the process of deleting your personal data from our systems. Your personal data will be securely and irreversibly deleted within 30 days of the end of your customer status, except where we are required to retain specific information by law. Legal and Regulatory Requirements: Notwithstanding the above, we may retain some of your data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. In such cases, your personal data will be retained in a secure manner and only for as long as is strictly necessary for those purposes.