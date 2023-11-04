Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted on AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM No retention

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung No tenancy