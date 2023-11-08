Pix by Likewise

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Policy Likewise policy requires that: • Data must be handled and protected according to its classification requirements and following approved encryption standards, if applicable. • Whenever possible, store data of the same classification in a given data repository and avoid mixing sensitive and non-sensitive data in the same repository. Security controls, including authentication, authorization, data encryption, and auditing, should be applied according to the highest classification of data in a given repository. • Employees shall not have direct administrative access to production data during normal business operations. Exceptions include emergency operations such as forensic analysis and manual disaster recovery. • Employees are prohibited from downloading and storing production data on their devices. • All Production Systems must disable services that are not required to achieve the business purpose or function of the system. • Any access to Production Systems must be logged. • All Production Systems must have security monitoring enabled, including activity and file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and/or malware detection, as applicable. Data Protection Implementation and Processes Customer Data Protection Likewise hosts on Azure and AWS in the West US region by default. All Likewise employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising Production Data: • Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration or destruction. • Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents. • Ensure Likewise Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to customers authorized to access data. • All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by Likewise. • Volume encryption keys and machines that generate volume encryption keys are protected from unauthorized access. Volume encryption key material is protected with access controls such that the key material is only accessible by privileged accounts. Access Likewise employee access to production is guarded by an approval process and by default is disabled. When access is approved, temporary access is granted that allows access to production. Production access is reviewed by the security team on a case-by-case basis. Monitoring Likewise uses Azure Alerts, AWS CloudWatch Alarms and In-house scripts to monitor the entire cloud service operation. If a system failure and alarm is triggered, key personnel are notified by text, chat, and/ or email message in order to take appropriate corrective action. Confidentiality/Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) Likewise uses confidentiality or non-disclosure agreements to protect confidential information using legally enforceable terms. NDAs are applicable to both internal and external parties. NDAs will have the following elements: • Definition of the information to be protected • Duration of the agreement • Required actions upon termination of agreement • Responsibilities and actions to avoid unauthorized disclosure • Ownership of information, trade secrets, and intellectual property • Permitted use of the confidential information and rights to use information • Audit and monitor activities that involve confidential information • Process of notification and reporting of unauthorized disclosure or information leakage • Information return or destruction terms when an agreement is terminated • Actions in case of breach of agreement • Periodic review