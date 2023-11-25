Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Simple Uptime data keeps data only during the time user uses the app in accordance to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. To prevent fraud, the data related to their team is deleted latest 24 months after uninstalling the application.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Simple Uptime will remove users data per request. If user has a paid plan, we reserve the right to wait one month until the paid period ends to ensure that payment is not disputed and there is no fraud involved.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Simple Uptime is committed to safeguarding your data and ensuring transparent, responsible data storage practices. We store data from your team and team members who have interacted with the bot. Data is stored securely on our servers, located in Europe.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Neon
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no