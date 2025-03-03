Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI, Anthropic
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.