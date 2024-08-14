Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The timr app for Slack limits data retention to only essential identifiers linking Slack and timr user accounts. No personal or operational data from Slack or timr is stored, ensuring a minimal data footprint.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Identifiers are retained only as long as necessary to maintain account linkage. Users have the right to request the deletion of these identifiers, aligning with GDPR compliance and user data control.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The app employs robust security measures to protect the stored identifiers. Despite the minimal data stored, the focus remains on ensuring the security and privacy of these identifiers.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Hetzner
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no