TeaTime.Chat in a nutshell

TeaTime.Chat facilitates getting to know your colleagues through regular catch-ups, group chats, donut chats, and coffee breaks. Impact

Using TeaTime.Chat within a team, company and community has a host of benefits including

- Improved employee / member engagement

- Improved morale

- Improved collaboration

- Improved communication How to use TeaTime.Chat :racing_car: Get Started with a few clicks

Choose a channel and set the time, day and how often you want members of the channel to be introduced to each other. TeaTime.Chat does the rest. :wave: Automated Introductions

Your channel members will be introduced in direct 1:1 messages. Schedule a call or in person meetup for a chat. :heavy_check_mark: Check-Ins

Paired members will be encouraged to participate via check-ins. :bar_chart: Statistics

You can check statistics per configured channel to track how often members actually meet.