TeaTime.Chat

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained for as long as necessary to provide the service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If a customer uninstalls the app via the Slack app store, all app installation information including app configuration data will be immediately removed. Customer information required to maintain past subscription information will be maintained to allow customers to view historical information such as past invoices.
If customers wishes to delete this information, they can contact us and we will remove their information within 90 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored by our hosting provider. We have configured regular backups of this data.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no