Centralize

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Our application maintains a structured data retention policy designed to balance operational needs with privacy considerations. Under this policy: 1. User account data is retained for the duration of active service usage 2. Inactive account data is archived after 12 months of inactivity 3. System logs containing user identifiers are retained for 60 days Anonymized usage statistics may be retained indefinitely for analytical purposes We store all data securely with appropriate access controls and encryption. Our systems automatically enforce these retention periods, after which data is either permanently deleted or properly anonymized. Users can request information about their specific data at any time through their account settings or by contacting our support team.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Our application implements a structured data archival and removal policy to maintain data integrity while respecting privacy concerns. Active user data is stored safely in our storage systems. When accounts become inactive for 6 months, associated data is moved to secure archival storage. Upon explicit removal requests, user data is deleted within 30 days from all systems including archives

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Our application employs a secure data storage policy where all user data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption. We maintain data in redundant, secure data centers with strict access controls and regular security assessments. Customer data remains logically separated with appropriate backups, and we do not transfer data across regions without explicit consent. Our systems are continuously monitored for security events.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) gpt-4.1

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM OpenAI has a zero retention policy with their API - no data we send is stored.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI has a zero retention policy with their API - no data we send is stored.