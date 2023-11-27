GMOサイン 契約レビュー

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
GMOサイン契約レビューAPIとの通信は暗号化されており、独自の認証キーにより安全性が保証されています。 GMOサイン契約レビューに連携された情報は毎日バックアップされています。
Communication with the GMOSign Contract review API is encrypted and secured with a unique authentication key. Data linked to GMOSign Contract review is backed up daily.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
GMOサイン契約レビューで解約処理がなされた場合、速やかに連携データは削除され、Slackアプリのメッセージに記載されたリンクは無効となります。 GMOSign Contract reviewのアカウント情報が削除された場合、当アプリケーションとの紐付けは解除されますが、Slackのユーザ情報は削除されません。
If GMOSign Contract review terminates the contract, the linked data will be deleted immediately and the link in the message in the Slack application will become invalid.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
GMOサイン契約レビューに連携されたデータはお客様の要請もしくは削除操作がない限りは削除されることはありません。 GMOサイン契約レビューに連携されたデータはAWS(Amazon Web Service)の日本リージョンに保存されます。
Data linked to GMOSign Contract review will not be deleted unless requested or deleted by the customer.
Data linked to GMOSign Contract review is stored in the Japan region of AWS (Amazon Web Service).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud host
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no