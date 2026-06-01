Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Data is processed within the customer-specified Azure geography. For standard deployments, data may be processed between regions within the specified geography for operational purposes. Data stored at rest remains in the customer-specified geography.