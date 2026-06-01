Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://autorfp.ai/trust/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.