Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and for up to 3 years after account deletion. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@touchsms.com.au

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten touchSMS client data records shall be retained in accordance with the the touchSMS data retention policy and relevant regulatory requirements. Records that have reached the end of their thirty-six (36) month retention period shall be removed (by secure deletion) when the associated user is no longer active. A touchSMS client may request for their data to be deleted within the retention period by contacting touchSMS at support@touchsms.com.au

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Australien

Details zum Daten-Hosting AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no