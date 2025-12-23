Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Slack access tokens are retained only as long as the integration remains connected and valid. Customers can disconnect the integration at any time.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Access and refresh tokens are not archived or backed up separately. Once deleted or revoked, they are permanently removed from our systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tokens are stored in our managed cloud PostgreSQL database with AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS in transit. Access is restricted to application services with least-privilege credentials.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no