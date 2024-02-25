:owl: My Quizzes: Transform Learning and Engagement Through Interactive Quizzes
Build knowledge, boost engagement, and bring teams together with quizzes that actually work.
Whether you're training employees, teaching students, or building team culture, My Quizzes makes it simple to create engaging quiz experiences that people actually want to participate in.Why Choose My Quizzes?
- Enterprise-Grade Security :closed_lock_with_key: – Your data is protected with field-level encryption on top of industry-standard security. Even database administrators can't read your content.
- Seamless Integration – Works directly in your Slack workspace, no switching between apps.
- Flexible Question Types – Multiple choice, checkboxes, free-form text, and more to match your content needs.Two Powerful Quiz TypesStandard Quizzes
Perfect for training, assessments, and large-scale distribution. Send to your entire organization or specific groups.Key Features:
- Schedule delivery for optimal timing
- Set passing scores and deadlines
- Anonymous participation options
- Show/hide answers and results
- Allow question skipping
- Scales to thousands of participants
- Best for: Employee training, compliance testing, course assessments, organizational surveysInteractive Quizzes
Real-time, simultaneous participation that creates excitement and builds team culture. Think Kahoot, but integrated seamlessly into Slack.Key Features:
- Live, synchronous gameplay
- Instant feedback and scoring
- Team building and competition
- Engaging gaming experience
- No external apps required
- Best for: Team meetings, icebreakers, product launches, company all-hands, customer eventsSimple Creation Process
1. Create – Use our intuitive builder with diverse question types and scoring
2. Customize – Add explanations, set timing, configure participation rules
3. Publish – Create immutable revisions while keeping your working draft editable
4. Launch – Run multiple sessions from the same quiz with different settingsAdvanced Features
- Quiz Templates – Start with proven templates or create custom ones for your organization (Premium)
- Detailed Analytics – Track participation, performance, and engagement across all sessions
- Revision Control – All published quizzes are preserved as immutable versions for consistencyReady to Get Started?
Join organizations already using My Quizzes to make learning engaging and measurable.
Need help? Contact us at team@tailrec.io
or create a ticket directly in the app.
Learn more: Visit https://tailrec.io/myquizzes