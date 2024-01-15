Happenstance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data from a user includes information about their social networks (e.g. who they are connected to, provided by them via upload), searches they run on our platform, account details, etc. Data is retained until it is requested to be deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We delete data when a user deletes their account or if they request specific data to be deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored in our Postgres database or AWS S3 with encryption and strict access control.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI and Anthropic
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.