AdQuick AI

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien AdQuick may securely retain inputs and outputs for up to 30 days to provide the services and to identify abuse. After 30 days, API inputs and outputs are removed from our systems, unless we are legally required to retain them.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Given the technical complexity of how the LLM models work, we may not be able to correct the inaccuracy ore remove information in every instance. In any case, you may request that we remove your Information by contacting AdQuick at support@adquick.com

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung AdQuick complies with GDPR and CCPA. We can execute a Data Processing Agreement if your organization or use case requires it.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes