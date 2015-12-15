Use Biztera to create, share, and track approval requests. Integrate your Biztera organization with your Slack team, and your team will always be in the know about key business decisions. Get notified in your Slack channel whenever a request is created, approved or denied. You can also create approval requests and send your decisions directly in Slack. Use a simple button interface or powerful slash commands. For example: • Send a request "Buy tablets" to "@johnsmith" with some details and a decision due date:

/biztera request @johnsmith --title "Buy tablets" --description "Replace the Denver team's outdated tablets." --due 11/21/2017 • Approve or deny request #1:

/biztera approve 1

/biztera deny 1