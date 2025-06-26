Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Hosted on secure cloud services
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Linode, Akamai
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no