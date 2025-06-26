Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Vereinigtes Königreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Hosted on secure cloud services

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Linode, Akamai

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no