Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
After you’ve paused data capture, an account administrator should send an email to support@fullstory.com requesting data to be deleted. Note that the email address must match that of an administrator on the account.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Fullstory retains user sessions based on your Session replay retention period and associated data based on your Product analytics retention period as specified on Settings > Account Management > Subscription page within your Fullstory account.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no