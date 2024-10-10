Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

Fullstory data deletion adheres to the customer’s account’s data retention plan even after cancellation. For example, if a customer purchases 3 months of data history and cancels their account in the app, Fullstory will continue to delete the data on a rolling basis until the end of the 3 month period. If the customer resubscribes at any point during that time, the customer will still have access to any user and session data that was within the 3-month window. If a customer wishes for all data to be deleted at the time of account cancellation, they can write to support@fullstory.com and Fullstory can help to take care of the request.