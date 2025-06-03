Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
At Lumin PDF, we are dedicated to file security. We used the latest encryption techniques to make sure your files are always safe. We are fully transparent about the way that we handle your data:
We will not, under any circumstances whatsoever, give out or sell your files to anyone. Nor will we wilfully allow any 3rd party to access your files.
We will not wilfully allow other users to access your files, except for the files that you share using the app.
We only retain a minimum amount of personal data to ensure Lumin PDF can provide a high quality service. We do not retain copies of your files unless you explicitly upload them to the Lumin PDF servers.
Every file opened with Lumin PDF is given a unique id. We use that id to record annotations and edits you perform on the file.
When providing the service your files are transferred to and from the Lumin PDF servers. All Lumin PDF servers are located in USA and all transfers are SSL encrypted.
We do not parse your files for keywords, or interact with your files in any way, other than to display in the app.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
At Lumin PDF, we are dedicated to file security. We used the latest encryption techniques to make sure your files are always safe. We are fully transparent about the way that we handle your data:
We will not, under any circumstances whatsoever, give out or sell your files to anyone. Nor will we wilfully allow any 3rd party to access your files.
We will not wilfully allow other users to access your files, except for the files that you share using the app.
We only retain a minimum amount of personal data to ensure Lumin PDF can provide a high quality service. We do not retain copies of your files unless you explicitly upload them to the Lumin PDF servers.
Every file opened with Lumin PDF is given a unique id. We use that id to record annotations and edits you perform on the file.
When providing the service your files are transferred to and from the Lumin PDF servers. All Lumin PDF servers are located in USA and all transfers are SSL encrypted.
We do not parse your files for keywords, or interact with your files in any way, other than to display in the app.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Files that are opened from a cloud storage provider are not copied to our servers, unless a file conversion is performed, and/or you share the files using the Service’s share functionality.
All connections with cloud storage providers are encrypted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud in the United States
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no