Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
GroupHang will retain Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
For manual deletion, users can contact our support team to request deletion at grouphangapp@gmail.com. Currently we do not support data archival/retrieval.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The security of data generated by GroupHang is important to us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect data generated by GroupHang, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
MongoDB, AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no