Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack identifier, which is used to authorize the connection of their Slack account with Koncert. Additionally, we store the unique identifier of the channel where messages need to be posted when a dialing event occurs in Koncert. These two fields will be cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We do not retrieve or store a user's Slack content from Slack, except for the user's unique Slack connection details such as Access Token, Refresh Token, App ID, User ID, Team ID, Channel Name. The access token and refresh token is encrypted and stored. These fields are cleared when the user disconnects their Slack connection from Koncert or when the client discontinues the service.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA, Andorra

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS Cloud

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no