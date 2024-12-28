Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
EasyMentioner does not store any customer data. All processed data is ephemeral and is handled in real-time, ensuring no retention of user data on our servers.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Since EasyMentioner does not store customer data, there is no archival or removal process necessary. All data is processed momentarily and discarded after use.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
EasyMentioner does not store customer data. We do not maintain or retain any data on our servers, ensuring maximum privacy for our users.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no