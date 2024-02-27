Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
In accordance with our Privacy Policy, Security Policy and GDPR compliance, we store Steady account data for the lifetime of the account. Account data includes team member names and email addresses, and status update data, including text and activity logs from connected integrations.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will immediately delete account data upon customer request. When an account is cancelled or a trial is expired, we remove the account data from our systems within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Account data is housed in physically secured, SOC2 compliant, and ISO 27001/27017/27018 certified data centers within the United States. All account data is encrypted both in transit and at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Gemini 2.5 Pro, Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 2.5 Flash-lite
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Google's published Gemini models cache Customer Data (inputs, outputs, and derived data) in-memory to reduce latency and accelerate responses. This data is stored only in-memory (not at-rest), is isolated at the project level, and has a 24-hour TTL.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Google stores data in a multi-tenant environment on servers owned by NetApp, Inc. Google replicates Customer Data between multiple geographically dispersed data centers. Google also logically isolates Customer Data.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Data is housed in physically secured, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and ISO 27001/27017/27018 certified data centers within the United States at rest and remains at rest in that location, independent of the GenerativeData AI on Vertex AI endpoint called.