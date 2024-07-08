Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Resolve AI, Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with its Data Retention Policy. This involves retaining data while an account is active. Upon termination, data handling (deletion or return) is determined by contractual agreement with the customer or the customer's preference, with a 90-day retention period for returned data before final deletion from Resolve AI systems.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Resolve AI, Inc. will remove or facilitate the removal of Customer Data in accordance with its Data Retention Policy and Data Protection Policy. This includes procedures for a full hard delete of customer data from its platforms upon contract termination or customer request, and secure purging or shredding of other data types upon reaching their defined retention lifespan.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Resolve AI, Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with its Data Protection Policy, Encryption Policy, and Information Security Policy. Customer data is primarily stored in AWS US-East 2, replicated across multiple availability zones for redundancy, and stored on encrypted volumes with encryption keys managed by a Key Management System (KMS).

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.resolve.ai

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) OpenAI, Google, AWS

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Resolve AI retains Customer Data for OpenAI, Google & AWS LLMs per Data Retention Policy. LLM-generated insights are kept indefinitely by Resolve AI. Provider retention is short-term operational & non-training.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Resolve AI ensures Customer Data processed by OpenAI, Google & AWS LLMs is logically separated. Data is not used to train foundational/multi-tenant models by providers or Resolve AI, nor accessible to other customers.