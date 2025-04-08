Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Brainfish retain's customer data for up to 30 days after a deletion request is received, at which point it is securely purged from all active and backup systems. Data not subject to deletion requests is retained only as long as necessary for the provision of services and legal/regulatory compliance, after which it is anonymized or securely deleted. A data process agreement can be provided upon request.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Brainfish deletes customer data upon service termination, end of retention period, or customer request (unless required for legal/business needs). Secure deletion protocols are used, with confirmation reports available on request and all actions logged for compliance.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All sensitive data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. This applies to databases, file storage, and backups. Keys are managed securely using AWS Key Management Service (KMS).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Australien, USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud-hosted on AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services (AWS).

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://trust.brainfi.sh/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) Anthropic Claude, Gemini

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Brainfish is configured for zero data retention. Prompts and outputs are not stored or used to train the Claude or Gemini model. All data is deleted immediately after processing.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung Brainfish's LLM operates in a multi-tenant environment on AWS Bedrock or Vertex AI, which ensures our data is logically isolated and kept secure from other tenants using strict access controls.