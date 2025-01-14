Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer and workspace data is retained only while the application is installed. All data is permanently deleted upon app removal or uninstallation.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive user data. All customer and workspace data is fully removed upon uninstallation of the application.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer information is stored only for the duration that the application is installed and actively in use.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All application data is hosted in a managed relational database deployed in the Europe (London) AWS region.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
https://cosy.community/privacy-policy
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no