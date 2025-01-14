Save hours of manual work every week. Automate the repetitive tasks so you can focus on what matters most: 1. Automate Onboarding: create and automate up to 10 distinct onboarding welcome DM sequences, from either you, a team member or the Cosy bot. 2. Connect Members: grow engagement by automatically introducing your community members to each other in the DMs. 3. Member Directory: create a simple, searchable directory of all your community members, without them or you leaving Slack. 4. Content Highlights: instantly surface the top 10 most engaging posts in your community, or a list of all public messages nobody has replied to, across a single channel or all channels, with a quick slash command: 5. Moderation: instantly detect duplicate posts (a common spamming technique) and abusive language, to keep your community safe - without the heavy lifting. 6. Never Leave Slack: tired of jumping between platforms? Everything happens inside Slack. No external dashboards required for your members - just powerful community tools seamlessly integrated where you already work.