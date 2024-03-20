MeetGeek Chat Assistant

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained according to the user's plan or predefined specific organization policies MeetGeek.ai follows legal, regulatory, and industry-specific requirements for record retention. Records are retained for the required period and securely archived during that time​​.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten MeetGeek.ai has established procedures for data disposal and requires these procedures to be adhered to at all times, regardless of the location of data or media. Data is immediately deleted when the user deactivates their account. Personal information is securely disposed of to meet privacy objectives, and personal information is required to be retained as long as necessary for the intended purpose. The company reviews its privacy policy annually and retains personal information according to a customer's plan​​.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung For data storage, MeetGeek.ai employs encryption to protect data at rest, and sensitive customer data hosted on databases, storage, and backups are at least disk-level encrypted. Additionally, the company secures and controls employees' devices to enforce security settings, including hard-disk encryption and password requirements​​. The customer is in control of what is retained. - If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly. - If a customer deletes their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Data is stored and processed in our EU-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://meetgeek.ai/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) gpt-5-mini

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM By default, OpenAI does not retain any personal data shared with the LLM for longer than necessary to process a specific interaction. OpenAI does not use data to train its models unless customers opt-in. https://openai.com/policies/row-privacy-policy/

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI's LLM operates in a multi-tenant cloud environment where data is processed in shared infrastructure. Customer data is isolated and protected through strong security measures and encryption. https://openai.com/policies/data-processing-addendum/