Datachat by Moodbit

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

Data archival/removal and procedure for handling requests for data deletion: We offer you choices regarding your data and we will respect the choices you make. Where you have consented to Moodbit's processing of your data, you may withdraw that consent at any time by contacting info@mymoodbit.com with the subject "Withdraw Consent Data". Please note that if you decide not to provide us with your data, you may not be able to effectively access the best experiences with our Products and Services. If you request deletion of your data, please note that we may continue to retain certain of your data in archived/backup copies for our records or as otherwise required or allowed by law. Children's Data: Moodbit Products and Services are not directed to children under 18 years of age and Moodbit does not knowingly collect personal data from children under 18 years of age. If we learn that we have collected any personal data from children under 18 years old, we will promptly take steps to delete such information. If you are aware that a child has submitted us such information, please contact us at info@mymoodbit.com with the subject "Child Data".