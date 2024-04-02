Hinweis zum Datenschutzschild
https://entro.security/privacy-policy/
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
In case you want to delete the data collected for your account please email support@entro.security
Retention of your information. Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.