Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Planable will retain Slack Customer Data for the duration of the customer relationship and as required to comply with legal and regulatory obligations. Upon termination of the customer relationship, Planable will securely delete or anonymize the data within a year, unless otherwise required by law.
This policy ensures that data is kept only as long as necessary, respecting both customer privacy and legal requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Planable will archive or remove Slack Customer Data in accordance with our data retention policy and applicable legal requirements. Archived data will be securely stored and accessible only for compliance or legal purposes. Upon reaching the end of the retention period, or at the customer’s request, Planable will permanently delete or anonymize the data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Planable will store Slack Customer Data in secure, encrypted environments that comply with industry standards and legal requirements. Data will be stored in locations that ensure data integrity and protection against unauthorized access. Planable will regularly review and update storage practices to maintain the highest level of data security.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Amazon Web Services
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no