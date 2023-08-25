Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Data submitted will be stored in your selected Aha! account(s). Records created within Aha! are maintained for the lifetime of the account unless they are explicitly deleted. Upon termination of service, data may be deleted from the application on request, or, if this request is not received, deleted after an inactivity period. Backup and log data are automatically deleted after one year according to the backup retention policy.