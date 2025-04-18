Birthday :tada: is the #1 Birthdays and Work Anniversary App for Slack
The easiest and most delightful way to make your team feel celebrated, appreciated, and connected – every day.Why our customers love us
"Birthday has completely transformed how we celebrate each other!
It’s simple, fun, and our people love it."
:star::star::star::star::star: - Emma Wilson – HR Business Partner
"We finally have a way to remember and celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries without any stress. It just works."
:star::star::star::star::star: - Melissa Carter – Office Manager
"Our culture improved noticeably after we added Birthday to Slack. Small gestures, big impact."
:star::star::star::star::star: - Priya Desai – People Experience LeadWhy companies choose Birthday :tada:
:first_place_medal: Ease of Use
:
- Fast and easy setup
with intuitive UI.
- Responsive personal support
– We’re always happy to help!
:birthday: Best Price in the market
:
We believe recognition should be accessible to every team.
- $19.99/month: for up to 60 users
- $39.99/month: for up to 120 users
- $89.99/month: for up to 180 users
- $149.99/month: for up to 250 users
- $199.99/month: for up to 400 users
- Contact us for unlimited users
:partying_face: All the features you need
:
- :birthday: Celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries
- :bell: Birthday reminders – never miss a celebration!
- :busts_in_silhouette: Bulk import celebrations for fast setup
- :writing_hand: Customizable messages – make it personal
- :frame_with_picture: Include animated GIFs for extra fun
- :bust_in_silhouette: Opt-out options for privacy
- :calendar: Weekend birthday management
- :memo: Date auto-collection – employees can update their own dates
- :e-mail: Personal email support is always available
With Birthday :tada: we help teams of every size build a culture of appreciation and belonging
– one celebration at a time. :partying_face:Try Birthday for Slack today!
Need some help? Reach out to giacomo@simpleworkapps.com
and we’d be delighted to help.