Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://help.clearviewsocial.com/article/data-processing-agreement