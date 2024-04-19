Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Clearview Social will process, retain, use, and disclose Personal Data only as necessary to provide the Services under the Agreement, which constitutes a business purpose.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Clearview Social will enable Customer to delete Personal Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Clearview Social only stores information necessary for connecting your social media accounts and information related to the shares made through Clearview Social. We do not store any passwords or any information from your social media profiles or lists of contacts.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no