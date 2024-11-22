Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) will retain customer data in order to provide access to message and usage logs.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) will remove data within 14 days upon request by a user. Users can email privacy@trythreadly.com
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
MEMEZ LLC (Threadly) retains data in Firestore databases for easy use, history, and logs.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted, Firestore, Redis (temporary)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no